Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 550 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sheryl Lynn Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $69,454.00.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

CCOI stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 120,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $39,772,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,099,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

