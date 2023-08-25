CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 343,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,146. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

