Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 8,030 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $476,580.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,856,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,201,673.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $619,748.06.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $1,979,157.80.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $520,344.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $743,525.64.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $550,794.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

