CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.99. 9,000,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 7,782,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLSK. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

