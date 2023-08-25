Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.18. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 2,000 shares.
Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Clean Coal Technologies
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Coal Technologies
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.