Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Clarus Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,306 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 937,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 122,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
About Clarus
Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.
