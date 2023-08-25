CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the July 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CK Hutchison Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 793,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,446. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27.
CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
About CK Hutchison
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.
