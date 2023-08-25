Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Director Herbert A. King Acquires 1,000 Shares

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) Director Herbert A. King acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,003 shares in the company, valued at $125,791.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Citizens Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIZN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018. Citizens Holding has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.12%.

Citizens Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Citizens during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

