Citigroup Raises Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $282.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $260.00 to $282.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BDX opened at $276.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,988,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.