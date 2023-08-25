Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Acadian Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363,253 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $374,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,721,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,701,260. The firm has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

