CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Position Lifted by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 5,237.7% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 960,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 942,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIIG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 2,530,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,450. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

