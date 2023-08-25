Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.33. 233,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,341. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.74. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,927 shares of company stock valued at $58,186,334. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

