Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 3,637,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,659,452. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

