Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 129 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $205,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

ICE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.83. 513,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,759 shares of company stock worth $1,308,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

