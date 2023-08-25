Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY traded down $6.94 on Friday, reaching $928.20. 111,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $942.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $899.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

