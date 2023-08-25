Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $31,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.49.

SHOP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $55.28. 5,412,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,211,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

