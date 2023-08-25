Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $612,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Mills were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Mills by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after buying an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 963,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,936. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

