Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $593,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $210.48. The stock had a trading volume of 214,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,761. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.81 and a 200-day moving average of $218.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

