Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CSX were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,628,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,999,764. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.