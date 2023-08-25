Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,521. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

