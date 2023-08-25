Christopher Michael Ryan Sells 83,902 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 83,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $115,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,194,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,240.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Michael Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 36,551 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $60,309.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.07. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,105.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gevo by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

