CHI Advisors LLC Takes Position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Entrada Therapeutics comprises 0.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Entrada Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $148,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 3,124.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. 16,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,654. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $262,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,634.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $262,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,634.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,097 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $113,693.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $680,417.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,838 shares of company stock valued at $961,485 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Entrada Therapeutics Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

