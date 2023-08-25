CHI Advisors LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

CHI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Precision BioSciences accounts for 0.7% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Precision BioSciences worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 629.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Precision BioSciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 891,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

