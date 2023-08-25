Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $285.26

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.26 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 285.50 ($3.64). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 284.50 ($3.63), with a volume of 75,345 shares.

Chemring Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £821.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Chemring Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

