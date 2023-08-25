Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Stock Performance

Chase stock opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chase has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $135.27.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chase by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 3.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.