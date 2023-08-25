Charlene Barshefsky Sells 1,796 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.