CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.39

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$133.39 and traded as high as C$137.90. CGI shares last traded at C$137.51, with a volume of 343,195 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$133.41.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

