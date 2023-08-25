Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Head to Head Review

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 592.71%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics -2,782.34% -43.88% -27.14% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics $5.20 million 27.58 -$130.93 million ($2.17) -1.11 Genetic Technologies $4.86 million 2.78 -$5.17 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD22 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-107, an iPSC-derived Nectin-4 CAR gamma delta T-cell therapy product candidate; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, and type 2 diabetes. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

