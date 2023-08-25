CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,326,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of CEMEX worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $11,559,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $144,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $63,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59,568 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,144. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CEMEX Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
