Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CFO Jarrod Langhans Sells 4,214 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,214 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $754,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,943.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Celsius Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $177.62 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celsius
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- This Insurance Giant Looks Ready For A Breakout
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Telecom Stocks Ringing Upside From Analysts
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 3 Homebuilders Have Robust Cash Flow To Drive Their Rallies
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.