Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CFO Jarrod Langhans Sells 4,214 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,214 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $754,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,943.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Celsius Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $177.62 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Celsius by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 432.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.