Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lowered by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CAT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.43. 276,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,222. The company has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.71 and its 200-day moving average is $238.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

