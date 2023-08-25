Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $270.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

