Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

CRS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $752,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

