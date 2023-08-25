Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
Shares of Caribbean Utilities stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.74.
About Caribbean Utilities
