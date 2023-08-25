Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Caribbean Utilities stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 375 circuit miles of overhead and 111 circuit miles of underground high-voltage transmission and distribution powerlines, and 15 circuit miles of high-voltage submarine transmission cables.

