Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Up 216.7% in August

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCSO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. 1,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

