CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 123000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

CanAsia Energy Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

