Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPT opened at $106.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $138.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.