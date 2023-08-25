Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,147 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $37,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $424.95. 348,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,983. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

