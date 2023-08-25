Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,742 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.07. 1,294,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,556. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

