Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $30.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,058 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $30,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,541 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

