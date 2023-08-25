Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $27.84 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 151.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,682 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $177,960,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after buying an additional 652,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 449,401 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. 504,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,677. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $119.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.52.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.