Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $27.29 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 184.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 47,532 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $221.39. 116,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,169. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day moving average of $220.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

