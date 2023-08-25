Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $26,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.26. The stock had a trading volume of 671,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

