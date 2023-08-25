Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $40,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of CGGR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

