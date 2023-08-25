Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,864 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IYW traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $105.96. The company had a trading volume of 310,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,293. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

