Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 437.3% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. 82,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $7.52.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 66,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 695,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 615,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 137,982 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

