Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 437.3% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. 82,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $7.52.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
