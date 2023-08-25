CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.63

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.63 and traded as high as C$32.05. CAE shares last traded at C$31.92, with a volume of 459,951 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. CAE had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.1719557 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

