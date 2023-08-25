BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BZAM Price Performance

BZAM stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. BZAM has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14.

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BZAM had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 59.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BZAM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

