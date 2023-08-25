Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BUKS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 180,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,750. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.43. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

