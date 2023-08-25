Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.82

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.82 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,470,506 shares changing hands.

Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £35.88 million, a P/E ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

